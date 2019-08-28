Construction worker severely injured after being run over by car in Sterling Heights

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - A construction worker was rushed to a hospital after being run over by a car at a job site in Sterling Heights, according to police.

The incident happened before 5 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Van Dyke Avenue and 14 Mile Road. The 62-year-old construction worker suffered severe injuries to his head and torso.

Police said the victim was looking down a manhole in a parking lot when an individual in a car backed up and ran him over. Police said the person in the car stopped immediately.

