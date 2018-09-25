Contractors plan to use non-union equipment operators to restart Michigan construction projects

WARREN, Mich. - After a 21-day work stoppage on Michigan construction projects, road builders say they're restarting construction with non-union equipment operators.

The announcement came Tuesday after talks with Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder fell apart.

The contractors and operating engineers haven't reached an agreement, even after the governor's office stepped in to see if there could be any movement.

The Michigan Infrastructure Transportation Association confirmed it will begin to bring out-of-state operating engineers to Michigan using a head hunter service that deals explicitly with labor disputes.

Temporary engineers will be brought in, but contractors admit they can't fill all 1,500 jobs. They said the workers they can get will be funneled to the major projects: I-75 and I-696.

After 80 years, the operating engineers want a new path, and the governor isn't pleased with the result.

Snyder sat down with the warring parties Tuesday morning and held a midday news conference to show his dismay.

"Our public is not going to be happy about this," Snyder said. "I'm not happy about this. It's not a good situation. What I would say is I'll be looking at continuing action as we review options, and I'm likely to go to them and say, 'Here's the consequence of failure to make progress.'"

Snyder can't declare a state of emergency, but he can call the National Guard, and he said he's ready to do so. But it wouldn't be to work the equipment, which is boarded up.

"We could use the National Guard on some critical projects, and it wouldn't be the same as typical construction, but can they help button up or get some in a better spot than they are today? We're looking at legal options," Snyder said.

Contractors have other non-union subcontractors they've already started to bring in. They'll be doing work such as saw cutting. They are temporary workers to fill seats.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.