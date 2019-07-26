Controversy surrounds Livingston County bar after deputy asked to leave parking lot

HOWELL, Mich. - Some are calling for a boycott of a Howell bar after a Livingston County sheriff's deputy was allegedly asked to leave the parking lot.

The deputy was writing an accident report in the parking lot of the B-Line Bar & Grill right before the bar was about to open earlier this month.

Sheriff Michael Murphy said the deputy was approached by an employee who asked if he was coming in for lunch. When he said no, he was allegedly asked to leave because he may make customers uncomfortable.

The Sheriff's Office posted that the issue was resolved, but the deputy posted about the incident on Facebook. The post went viral, leading to calls to boycott the bar.

Murphy said he believes the bar was wrong, but the deputy was also wrong. Murphy said the issue was worked out, and he would eat at the B-Line in the future.

