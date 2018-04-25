Courtroom babbling puts sentencing on hold for man accused of attacking woman at Dearborn hospital

DEARBORN, Mich. - The man accused of attacking a woman in the lobby of Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn wasn't sentenced Wednesday because the judge ordered a psych exam.

John Deliz pleaded guilty in the case and was scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday, but the court proceedings didn't go as planned.

Local 4's video of Deliz attacking a young woman in a hijab inside Beaumont Hospital in February went viral. Though many saw it as a hate crime, Deliz was charged with a misdemeanor.

Deliz was incoherently babbling in the courtroom Wednesday, just days after he was evaluated by doctors and found competent. But the judge couldn't get a word in over Deliz, who appeared to be in distress.

The case is complicated. A few weeks ago, Deliz was given a $0 bond and placed on a tether. The judge said Deliz didn't charge the tether and he walked free. He was caught on video interacting with people in public.

Police picked him up Wednesday.

The proceedings aren't sitting well with the victim's attorney, who said Deliz is undercharged and the case is being mishandled.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.