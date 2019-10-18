Coyote Logistics unveils plan to create new tech hub in Corktown

The global third-party logistics provider fulfilled the promise this month, officially opening the doors to their new 58,000 square foot space in Corktown's The Assembly building.

DETROIT - Earlier this year, Chicago-based Coyote Logistics, a UPS company, announced plans to create a new tech hub in Detroit's evolving Corktown neighborhood.

Owned and operated by Bedrock Detroit, Coyote now occupies the multi-use development's second and third floors as one of the building's largest tenants.

Coyote's new office plans to add over 100 employees to the new location in 2020 and approximately 500 people over the next three years, with roles primarily focused on customer service, sales and business development.

Coyote is in the process of transitioning current Michigan-based employees from the former hub, located in Ann Arbor. The move will be complete this fall.



