Crews break ground on new beach coming to Detroit Riverfront

DETROIT - A one-of-a-kind "beach" has broken ground on the Detroit Riverfront.

When complete in 2019, Atwater Beach will be a one-of-a-kind urban "beachfront" park with a sandy beach, a playscape, a grassy area with trees and a shed structure for programs and events.

Located near a new pedestrian bridge connecting Chene Park East and Stroh River Place, the park will also feature a floating café barge serving tasty food and drinks.

Local 4's Jamie Edmonds was at the groundbreaking on Monday.

