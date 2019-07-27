Crews recover body of missing Brighton father who drowned Thursday

The Brighton resident was swimming with his family when he went missing. His children and wife were rescued by other beachgoers.

GRANT TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The body of a Brighton father who went missing while swimming Thursday has been found, according to the Mason County Sheriff's Office.

Search crews located the body of Brian Herrmann at 9 a.m. Saturday, 150 feet offshore of Nurnberg Road in Grant Township.

The area is around eight miles north of the Lake Michigan outlet at Ludington State Park, where Herrmann went missing while swimming at 3:13 p.m. Thursday, officials said. Efforts to locate the missing father have been ongoing since that time.

The Brighton resident was swimming with his family when he went missing. His children and wife were rescued by other beachgoers.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office said it appreciates the community’s support during the past two days of searching.

“Although this is not the ending we had hoped for on Thursday, it is my hope the family can find closure and start the grieving process” said Kim Cole, Mason County sheriff.

“The tragic events that have taken place this past week and a half have been long and tiring for our emergency responders. I am so proud of the professionalism and work ethic they put forth; it was truly remarkable to see. We had great support from our partner agencies and the private businesses that provided food and supplies.”

