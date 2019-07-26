Search continues for Brighton father who may have drowned

On Thursday at around 3:13 p.m. Brian Herrmann was swimming at the mouth of the Sable River outlet when he began to struggle.

MASON COUNTY, Mich. - Crews continued the search for a missing Brighton father officials believe may have drowned in the Sable River, according to the Mason County Sheriff's Office.

On Thursday at around 3:13 p.m. Brian Herrmann was swimming at the mouth of the Sable River outlet in Mason County when he began to struggle.

Herrmann, 38, was last spotted about 100 yards south of the first swim buoy located north of the outlet, police said.

The Brighton resident was swimming with his family. His children and wife were rescued by other beachgoers. Search efforts continued Friday; however, conditions on Lake Michigan are expected to deteriorate further.

Crews will continue searching for Herrmann as long as conditions are safe for emergency personnel. The Ludington State Park Lake Michigan beaches are open Friday. The Sable River outlet is closed to swimming until conditions improve.

Tips on staying safe

River outlet currents can be especially dangerous areas to swim in when high flows are occurring. The currents can quickly sweep swimmers away from shore. If swimmers are caught in an outlet current, they should swim parallel to shore until they are free of the current, and then make their way back to shore, officials advised. Fighting the current will only weaken a swimmer further, possibly putting them In more distress.



