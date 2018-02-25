Crews rush to repair road after sinkhole forms, collapses in Oxford

OXFORD, Mich. - A large sinkhole in an Oxford neighborhood expanded overnight until it finally collapsed Sunday.

“Right now, all we’re doing is trying to pump the water over the road, to manage the water. Everything is flooded right now,” said Mike Young with the Oakland County Road Commission.

Young said the backup is causing the sinkhole to form in the middle of the neighborhood.

“Right now we have three six inch pumps running. They’re sending us an eight-inch pump and a 12-inch pump is on the way,” Young said.

Alex Brush is one of the many neighbors affected by the sinkhole. The backup is causing flooding near his home.

“We’re kind of worried about it as we watch it," he said.

Local 4 cameras watched the hole grow larger and larger by the minute, until it finally collapsed.

“It was kind of exciting. It was interesting to see,” Brush said.

Road crews said they plan on meeting about the sinkhole Monday morning. They’re not sure how long the road will be closed down.

