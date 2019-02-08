Crews work to repair water main break in Berkley

Crews are working to repair a water main break in Berkley. (WDIV)

BERKLEY, Mich. - Crews are working to repair a water main break in Berkley, the Department of Public Works announced.

The water main break is on Wakefield Road north of 12 Mile Road.

Residents on Wakefield Road from Edwards Avenue to Webster Road are expected to experience service disruptions from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.

City officials said residents might experience cloudy water during the repair and afterward.

"This is not unusual and will clear up once water flows have moderated," city officials said in a release. "Residents are encouraged to avoid washing clothes during this time as the discolored water may stain light colored fabrics. Clothing washed in brown water should be washed again using a product specifically made to remove iron which is available at most stores. Bleach will not remove the iron spots."

Anyone with questions should call DPW at 248-658-3490.

