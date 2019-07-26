Crime Stoppers of Michigan offering $4K reward for information in slaying of man, woman

Police said Dominique Brown and Ramell Campbell were traveling eastbound in a white four door, 2017 Chrysler 200 when shots were fired killing both of them.

DETROIT - Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $4,000 for any information that leads to an arrest in the murders of Dominique Brown and Ramell Campbell.

Brown and Campbell were murdered July 30, 2017, at around 2:45 a.m. on eastbound I-94 near Livernois Avenue on Detroit's west side.

Police said Brown and Campbell were traveling eastbound in a white four door, 2017 Chrysler 200 when shots were fired killing both of them.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP.

