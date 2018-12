DETROIT - One person is dead and another was injured in a double shooting at the Russell Industrial Center in Detroit, according to police.

The shooting happened before 8 p.m. Friday. Police said a 21-year-old man died and a 20-year-old is listed as in critical condition.

Police do not have anyone in custody, they are investigating.

