1 woman dead, couple injured in shooting on Detroit's east side

DETROIT - A 64-year-old woman is dead after a shooting in a Detroit home early Monday.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. in the 5200 block of Kensington Avenue on Detroit's east side.

Two other people were also shot -- a 29-year old woman and a 33-year-old man. The woman suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach and the man suffered a gunshot wound on his right side. Both were transported to the hospital, where their conditions are unknown.

Two children were also in the home during the shooting, but were unharmed.

The suspected shooter is the ex-boyfriend of the female victim. The male victim is the female victim's current boyfriend, while the dead woman was the female victim's mother.

The suspected shooter is a 32-year-old black man, about 5-foot-9, and between 160 and 170 pounds. It is unclear if the suspect left in a vehicle or on foot.

