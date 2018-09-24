Detroit police seek suspect after 3 people shot at home on Kensington Avenue

Detroit police were searching for a man and his 2016 Chevrolet Silverado in connection to a triple shooting on Sept. 24, 2018. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a suspect in connection to a triple shooting early Monday morning in the 5200 block of Kensington Avenue.

The gunman entered a home about 2:56 a.m., went upstairs and fatally shot a 64-year-old woman, police said. He also shot a 29-year-old woman and 33-year-old man inside the home. They suffered non-life-threatening injures, police said.

The woman suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach and the man suffered a gunshot wound on his right side.

Two children were also in the home during the shooting, but were unharmed.

Suspect identified

Police have identified their suspect as 32-year-old Cornelius Dennis. He is described as a black man standing about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing about 160 or 170 pounds.

Dennis is believed to be driving a black 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 4-by-4 pickup truck. It has an extended cab and a Tonneau cover. The Michigan license plate is DSL-1817.

Dennis is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on this shooting or the suspect's whereabouts needs to contact Detroit police at 313-596-2260 or CRIME STOPPERS at 800-SPEAK-UP.

