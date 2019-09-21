15-year-old Detroit resident allegedly shoots, kills boy the same age

On Sept 15 at 1:40 a.m., Detroit police were dispatched to a shooting that had been reported in the 16600 block of Belton Street in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged a 15-year-old from Detroit in connection with the fatal shooting of another teen the same age.

Worthy's office said the 15-year-old victim is also from Detroit and the two boys were acquaintances.

On Sept 15 at 1:40 a.m., Detroit police were dispatched to a shooting that had been reported in the 16600 block of Belton Street in Detroit.

Officers said they discovered the victim lying in the rear bedroom unresponsive.

The victim was pronounced dead at a hospital. The defendant was arrested after Detroit police launched an investigation into the case. The defendant allegedly shot the victim.

The defendant has been charged with careless discharge of a weapon causing death. The preliminary hearing will be held on Monday at 1:30 p.m. before Magistrate Leslie Graves.

