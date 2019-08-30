2 people shot at Bosco Lounge in Ferndale: 'A pretty chaotic scene'

FERNDALE, Mich. - Two people were shot early Friday morning at the Bosco Lounge on Woodward Avenue in Ferndale.

Ferndale police said they have two people in custody and say there is no ongoing threat to the community. Police said they received three 911 calls about 1:05 a.m. about shots fired at the club.

Officers responded and rendered aid to the most critically injured victim, police said. The second victim already had fled the area and eventually turned up at a hospital.

"It was a nightclub full of people," said Sgt. Baron Brown, of the Ferndale Police Department. "It was a pretty chaotic scene. There was a lot of chaos, people running around."

There were multiple evidence markers and handguns on the pavement outside the lounge Friday morning. Brown said police recovered three semi-automatic handguns from the ground outside the club., two of which belonged to the two people they took into custody.

Brown also said although there were so many evidence markers outside the club, most of those markers were for blood and not for bullet shell casings.

"It was several shots, but in no way, shape or form a mass shooting incident," he said.

2 injured, 1 in critical condition

A 36-year-old man from Detroit suffered gunshot wound to hand. He was treated and released. A 37-year-old man is in critical condition after undergoing surgery.

Brown said he is amazed that only two people who were at the busy club called police -- the third 911 call came from a bar down the street. The gunshots rang out right in front of the building on Woodward Avenue.

An investigation into what led to this shooting in ongoing.

Here are more images from the crime scene Friday morning showing the evidence markers and guns. Police taped off a SUV parked in front of the Bosco Lounge, too:

