2 Summit Academy Middle School students arrested for alleged threats against school

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. - Two Summit Academy Middle School students have been arrested for allegedly threatening bomb and gun violence against other students, according to police.

A 14-year-old Romulus girl and a 12-year-old boy were arrested Tuesday by Huron Township police and is expected to face charges.

Police said a student reported seeing threats posted on a social media site called Lipsi, which allows for posting of anonymous messages. The messages allegedly contained threats against students at Summit Schools.

The student made the report on Sunday at 11:30 p.m., police said. Summit Academy officials and the Huron Township Police Department investigated the incident and alleged threats.

Tuesday, an eighth-grade girl was arrested and transported to the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Center to await the authorization of charges, officials said. Police also arrested a seventh-grade boy in connection with the alleged threats.

Police do not believe any other students were involved with making the alleged threats.

School officials said they believe it is safe for students to return to school. There will be an extra police presence at the school as a precaution.

Director of Public Safety Everette Robbins released the following statements:

“This is great opportunity for all parents to once again have a conversation with their students about the seriousness of making threats against a school. I can assure the community that every case will be handled seriously. These threats can result in felony charges. I also urge parents to check their children’s phones and social media account as often as possible.”

“We are working hand in hand with the administration at Summit Academy. They have great safety protocols in place and have never wavered from making student safety their top priority.”

“We are happy to bring this investigation to a conclusion. Unfortunately, over 2200 students were unable to attend school the past two days and receive their education because of the reckless acts of these two students. We, along with the Summit Schools Administration, realize the hardship that the past two days placed on the students and their parents and we thank them for their patience while we fully investigated this incident.”

Summit Academy Schools superintendent Leann Hedke released the following statement:

"I am happy to share that school will resume tomorrow, January 16, 2019. This afternoon a 14-year old student was arrested for her alleged role in the threat made on social media. I am grateful for the support of the Huron Township Police Department, especially Chief Robbins, Lt. Girard and Officer Czernik. I am also grateful for the support of our families who recognize that we take threats seriously and always put the safety of your children first.

At this time, I would like to ask parents to please talk to your children about social media. Make sure they understand the repercussions of threats, even those made in jest. To elevate the discussion further, each of our schools will be holding seminars in the near future to talk about social media.

For children and parents who remain concerned, let me assure you that there is no threat against our school, students or staff."

Huron Township Public Safety officials included the following letter from Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy from Sept. 20, 2018, that indicates what students can be charged with.

