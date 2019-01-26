Detroit police: Barricaded gunman who pointed weapon at cab driver arrested

The suspect pointed a shotgun at the cab driver. Afterward, the cab driver drove off, keeping the house in sight, and called 911.

DETROIT - A barricaded gunman was arrested by Detroit police around 9:25 a.m. Saturday in the 7000 block of Varjo Street, police said.

According to police, a cab driver dropped off a woman and waited outside for her to return with the cab fare. The woman never returned.

Then, an unknown man at the location started pointing a shotgun at the cab driver. The cab driver drove off, keeping the house in sight, and called 911.

Police are still investigating the incident.

