Man, woman arrested after unpaid cab fare leads to shotgun threat, barricaded standoff in Detroit

DETROIT - A man and a woman were arrested Monday after unpaid cab fare led to a driver being threatened with a shotgun and the pair barricading themselves inside a Detroit home, police said.

On Saturday, a 64-year-old cab driver took Danyell Harris, 28, of Detroit, to a house in the 7100 block of Varjo Street near Van Dyke Avenue and East McNichols Road, according to authorities.

When they got to the house, the driver waited in his cab while Harris went inside to get $11 to pay for cab fare, officials said. After waiting for several minutes, the driver honked his horn, but Harris never came out of the house, police said.

Deandre Hayes, 33, of Detroit, is accused of coming out of the house with a shotgun and pointing it at the driver, according to police.

Officials said the cab driver left the area and called 911.

When Detroit police officers arrived, Hayes refused to exit the house, prompting a barricaded standoff, authorities said.

Special response team members were called to the scene, entered the home and arrested Harris and Hayes, police said.

Hayes is charged with felonious assault and a felony firearms violation.

Harris is charged with a misdemeanor count of false pretenses less than $200.

Both were arraigned Monday in 36th District Court. Hayes is being held in lieu of $10,000 bail, and Harris is being held in lieu of $500 bail.

A probable cause hearing for Hayes is scheduled for Jan. 8, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for Feb. 15.

Harris is scheduled to return to court Feb. 1 for a pretrial hearing.

