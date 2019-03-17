Detroit police search for gunman in November shooting

Detroit police released this photo of the man wanted for a shooting that happened in November.

DETROIT - The Detroit Police Department is searching for the gunman wanted in connection to a non-fatal shooting that happened on the city’s east side months ago.

On Nov. 28, 2018 at around 12:15 a.m. in the area of Whittier and Hayes, the gunman exited a silver Chevy Sedan and approached the victim.

Words were exchanged and the shooter pulled out a gun and fired shots, striking the 31-year-old male. The shooter then fled on foot. The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The shooter is described as a black man in his 30s and was last seen wearing a black jacket.

If you have any information call police at 313-596-5940 or 1-800-SPEAKUP.





