Detroit police: Woman shot, killed after trying to run over another woman with car

DETROIT - A woman was shot and killed after allegedly trying to use her PT Cruiser as a weapon to hit another woman who was in the street, according to witnesses.

Police said the shooting happened Monday night on Fordham and Hayes streets on Detroit's east side.

The woman who was in the street is a 37-year-old CPL holder and fired at the vehicle, killing the 47-year-old driver.

Witnesses said the 47-year-old woman was a waitress at a nearby Coney Island and had just gotten off work Monday evening when the fight started.

