Driver rams Highland Park police cars, speeds away

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. - The search is on for a man and woman involved in a destructive run-in this week with Highland Park police cruisers.

The incident happened Tuesday morning along Woodward Avenue. Highland Park police have shared a video that shows their cruisers boxing in a reckless driving suspect, before the suspect escaped.

Highland Park police said they saw a car being driven recklessly down Woodward Avenue at 1 a.m. and when officers tried to pull the car over the driver didn't stop.

The driver pulled into the Woodward Inn Motel before getting away. Security cameras were at the scene and police were able to get images of the driver and his passenger.

Watch the video above for the full report.

