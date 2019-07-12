Engineering firm owner convicted of bribing Washington Township officials

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The owner of an engineering firm was convicted Friday by a jury on all four counts of bribery which he was charged with, United States Attorney Matthew Schneider said.

Schneider was joined in the announcement by Timothy R. Slater, Special Agent in Charge of the Detroit Field Office of the FBI.

The five day trial was conducted before United States District Judge Robert H. Cleland in Port Huron.

The jury deliberated an hour and a half before returning their guilty verdicts. According to evidence presented at trial in 2014, Fazullah Khan, 58, of Troy bribed one Washington Township public official with $10,000 in cash in return for a million dollar per year engineering contract, and another public official there with a secret financial interest in a property development deal worth hundreds of thousands of dollars for his assistance with the contract and efforts to get water and sewer lines to Khan’s property.

Both township officials that he was trying to bribe were working with the FBI.

“Our office is continuing our battle against bribery and corruption every day, and the jury’s guilty verdict shows the people of Michigan won’t stand for this corruption, either,” Schneider stated.

This case is part of the government’s wide-ranging corruption investigation centered in Macomb County. The investigation of this case was conducted by the FBI.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys R. Michael Bullotta and Steven Cares. The conviction of Khan brings the number of individuals convicted in this corruption investigation to 22.

Each of the four bribery charges carries a maximum sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment and a fine of $250,000. Khan is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 26 at 1:30 p.m.

