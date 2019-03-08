Family of young man pleading for answers in 2008 Pontiac homicide

Roosevelt Delano Davis was fatally shot May 28, 2008. The identity of the shooter is still unknown.

PONTIAC, Mich. - The family of a man who was killed more than a decade ago is still searching for answers in the unsolved homicide.

Roosevelt Delano Davis was fatally shot May 28, 2008, at around 9:24 p.m. in the 1100 block of Featherstone between Bay Street and Lynch Avenue.

Family members say Davis was forced from his front yard into his home at gunpoint and taken to the basement.

Roosevelt was shot and robbed at the bottom of the stairs by the shooter, police said. The unknown shooter fled on foot toward Bay Street.

Davis attended Pontiac Northern High School, where he played on the football team. He worked at Brother Rice High School in Bloomfield Hills and attended Emmanuel Baptist Church in Pontiac.

Davis participated in sports activities with kids in his neighborhood. He enjoyed cars, cooking and was known for putting others before himself.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.



