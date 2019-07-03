Highland Park, Ecorse to install Blue Lights system to fight crime

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. - The success of Project Greenlight in Detroit has two nearby cities looking to copy it.

According to the Detroit News, Highland Park and Ecorse are set to install blue lights in city businesses. A $175,000 grant will help pay for 75 cameras in each city.

The concept will be similar to Detroit's with cameras installed at gas stations and stores that will be monitored remotely.

They will also be equipped with a public address system so people at the scene can talk to operators before police get there.

