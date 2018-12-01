Man caught on camera breaking into Van Buren Township sandwich shop

VAN BUREN TWP., Mich. - A thief used a brick to smash his way into a Downriver business.

The incident was caught on camera, it happened at Which Wich Superior Sandwiches on Belleville Road in Van Buren Township.

A man threw a brick through the front door of the shop at 6:30 a.m. A silent alarm went off, alerting police.

The man was seen on video walking by numerous times before finally barging in. When he's inside the shop he hides when headlights shine on the restaurant.

He went for the register, but since the store was closed there was no cash inside. What he didn't notice was a tip jar that had between $10 and $15 in it, he left that behind.

Van Buren Township police are concerned that he may try to rob another business.

