Man found fatally shot in parking lot at Fort Street, West Outer Drive in Detroit

DETROIT - A man was fatally shot Monday night during a fight near Fort Street and West Outer Drive in Detroit.

Detroit police said the 29-year-old victim was arguing with another man about 11 p.m. in a parking lot. That escalated to a fight and the man took out a handgun and shot the 29-year-old man. He ran across the street and fell to the ground in a parking lot.

Police said they are searching for a suspect who goes by the name Marquis. He is described as an 18-year-old black man standing about 5 feet 9 inches and weighing about 175 pounds. He was clean shaven and wearing a black shirt and black pants. He was armed with a handgun.

Anyone with information on this fatal shooting is asked to contact Detroit police.

