Man, woman injured in shooting in Center Line

CENTER LINE, Mich. - Police were called to a home Sunday evening on Edward Avenue just west of Van Dyke Avenue in Center Line after a woman reported her boyfriend had just killed himself.

Upon arriving at the home police say they found a man bleeding and leaning against the front door and a woman bleeding from the face. Both were inside the home.

Investigators told Local 4 they forced their way inside the home through a side door.

It appeared the woman was shot several times in the face and neck area. The man appeared to have a gunshot wound to his head. Police say a handgun was found near the man.

According to police, the victims are identified as a 28-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman.

Both of them are at St. John Hospital in Detroit. The man underwent emergency surgery. His condition is not known at this time.

The woman is in stable condition in the intensive unit.

