Masked men pistol-whip victim before setting Detroit house on fire, police say

DETROIT - People living in a home on Detroit's west side were left with nothing after masked men stormed in Wednesday.

According to authorities, three men robbed the residents at gunpoint.

It happened at a home near the intersection of 30th Street and Grand River Avenue.

Police said one of the men even pistol-whipped one victim and then torched the home. Gasoline was poured all over the house.

A woman in her 60s said she had a gun held to her head and had seconds to get out of the house.

The three men ran upstairs and assaulted the woman, knocking her out. Fire crews had to remove her from the burning building.

She was rushed to Henry Ford Hospital. The severity of her injuries is unknown.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.