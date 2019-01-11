Massive marijuana bust leads to felony charges for 3 Oakland County men

PONTIAC, Mich. - Oakland County sheriff's deputies were involved in a yearlong investigation to track down where a flood of synthetic marijuana was coming from.

The investigation started with a bust at a nondescript Pontiac warehouse that netted 413 pounds of marijuana, 7,402 containers of marijuana dabbing wax, more than 71 pounds of THC/hash oil, 157 grams of processed marijuana and 250 marijuana plants.

That bust led to warrants for homes in Royal Oak, Independence Township and Brandon Township.

“We did a complete investigation to determine whether other people were involved and to see whether there was any interstate activity,” said Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard.

Andrew Magnus, Brian Stogsdill and Tristan Harris, all from Oakland County, are facing multiple felony charges.

Even though recreational marijuana is legal in Michigan, police said what is alleged to have been happening at the Pontiac warehouse in the 300 block of Wilson Avenue is completely illegal.

Bouchard characterized it as a significant growing, processing and packaging operation.

“This was a pretty big deal to shut down for a lot of people’s safety," he said.

