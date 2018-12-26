Crime

Michigan State Police respond to double shooting in Inkster Christmas night

Extent of injuries unknown

By Kayla Clarke

Police respond to shooting in Inkster Christmas night. (WDIV)

INKSTER, Mich. - Michigan State Police are investigating a double-shooting in Inkster that happened Christmas night.

The shooting happened in the area of Carlysle and Harriet streets, according to police. Two victims were transported to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

