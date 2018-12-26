Michigan State Police respond to double shooting in Inkster Christmas night

INKSTER, Mich. - Michigan State Police are investigating a double-shooting in Inkster that happened Christmas night.

The shooting happened in the area of Carlysle and Harriet streets, according to police. Two victims were transported to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Metro South Activity: Inkster PD contacted MSP 911 on 12/25 to advise of a shooting that occurred in their city. The shooting was in the area of Carlisle and Harriet. Two victims were shot and are at local hospitals. Unknown on extent of injuries. pic.twitter.com/o5MpYXpu9s — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) December 26, 2018

