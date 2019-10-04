Michigan State Police save life using Narcan during drug, prostitution raid

ECORSE, Mich. - Michigan State Police conducted a narcotics and prostitution raid at a residence on High Street in Ecorse Thursday after reports of drug sales, overdoses and prostitution, according to officials.

The Metro Narcotics Enforcement Team found 13 people in the house, with several of them showing signs of overdosing, and packaged crack cocaine and heroin during the raid, according to MSP.

The homeowner is in police custody for multiple felonies as well as other charges being pursued through an ongoing investigation, according to MSP.

Officers were able to successfully administer Narcan on one of the overdoses, according to MSP.



Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.