ROYAL OAK, Mich. - Several car break-ins are under investigation after thieves targeted the LA Fitness in Royal Oak on Woodward Avenue, according to officials.

One incident occurred Oct. 17 in the evening and the other two happened Wednesday morning, according to reports.

In all three instances, the thieves broke a window on the cars and stole items — ranging from briefcases to wallets.

No arrests have been reported.

