Police investigating fatal shooting outside HYPE Recreation Center in Wayne

WAYNE, Mich. - The Michigan State Police Special Investigation Section is assisting Wayne police with the investigation into a fatal shooting that happened after 5:30 p.m. outside the HYPE Recreation Center of Western Wayne.

The victim was taken to Beaumont Hospital in Wayne and was pronounced dead. Investigators are at the scene.

HYPE Recreation Center management released the following statement:

"To Whom This May Concern:

Hype Athletics Was [sic] founded in 2001 with a mission to provide drug-free, violent-free and diverse environments that strengthen the infrastructure of the community. Please visit our website to learn more about HYPE. www.hypeathletics.org

HYPE has managed recreation services for the City of Wayne since 2015. Since then, crime, violence and negative activity dropped considerably. Our after school programs and services target youth and adult alike in the city of wayne [sic].

HYPE is a family friendly center that welcomes all wayne [sic] and neighboring community residents. It is with great dissapointed [sic] that such a crimal [sic] act would take place in a historically safe and secure community such as the city of Wayne. To our knowledge the victim was not a member nor has ever been to our center. The incident occurred within our parking lot and after the incident occurred the victim ran inside our center for assistance and help.

Immedietly [sic] after our staff noticed that the victim was shot, our staff implemented the necessary procedures to secure the members and families within the center. HYPE has received live active shooter training from local and federal agencies. We [sic] glad that no one else was injuried [sic] in the process and pray for the victims recovery and comfort of his family.

We have full trust in the local and state officers as they complete their investgation [sic] of the terrible incident.

The center will resume full operations on Tuesday and ensure that we will take every stop to ensure the safety and secruity [sic] of our members and guests. For any further information please email [redacted].

Sincerely,

Hype Management"

Assist to Wayne Police Department: The MSP Special Investigation Section was contacted by Wayne PD to handle a shooting Homicide that occurred this afternoon at approximately 5:45pm. The shooting occurred outside the Hype Athletic Center at 4635 Howe Rd Wayne. pic.twitter.com/48l1ElA9c3 — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) November 27, 2018

