Police investigating suspicious death in Royal Oak

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - Police investigated Thursday evening after a body was found in Royal Oak.

The body was found in the 3500 block of Elmhurst Avenue and police are treating the case as a suspicious death.

Police are investigating inside a home and the surrounding area. They have not released the identity, age or sex of the victim.

Neighbors said they do not know much about the person who lives in the home.

