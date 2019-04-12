Police look for more suspects after 2 homes hit with gunfire in Harper Woods

HARPER WOODS, Mich. - Police have three people in custody in connection with reports of shots fired in Harper Woods, according to a news release.

Harper Woods Department of Public Safety officers responded to the 19700 block of Damman Street after 7:20 p.m. Thursday on reports of shots fired. When police arrived, they saw people fleeing.

Officials said they recovered at least 20 shell casings from different weapons at a residence and in the street.

No injuries have been reported, but homes were damaged.

Three suspects are in custody, and officers are looking for more suspects. Officials said they believe the scene is secure.

