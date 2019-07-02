Police seek Cadillac SUV in fatal hit-and-run on Southfield Freeway

DETROIT - Michigan State Police are seeking the public's help in locating a dark Cadillac SUV and its owner involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash occurred Sunday.

According to authorities, the collision happened just before 3:30 a.m. on the northbound lanes of the Southfield Freeway near Fenkell Avenue. The driver exited onto McNichols Road and drove east.

Police said the vehicle is a dark 2017 or newer Cadillac XT5. The vehicle has extensive damage that requires repair.

The surveillance video provided shows the vehicle has its driver's side headlight out.

Surveillance video of the vehicle can be seen above.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Department at 734-287-5000.

