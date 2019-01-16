Redford Township police investigating after man approaches 16-year-old girl

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A man in a vehicle approached a 16-year-old girl who was walking near Seven Mile Road and Kinloch in Redford Township, according to police.

The incident happened at 2 p.m. Wednesday. The vehicle was described as an older red Ford Focus with front passenger side damage and a license plate that included "DVU."

The driver was described as a white man in his 30s with curly hair and a goatee, according to police.

Police said the man pulled up next to the girl and said, "Come here."

He allegedly tried to talk with her from his vehicle and did not get out. The girl ran away from him and he drove away, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 313-387-2551 and refer to case #19-00330.