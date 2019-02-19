Report identifies woman, children killed in Kent County shooting

KENT COUNTY, Mich. - Three children and a woman were killed in what Kent County officials believe was a shooting.

The bodies were discovered Monday. The shooting happened around 19 Mile Road near Division Avenue.

WOOD-TV reports that family members identified the children as 2-year-old Alanah Moore, 6-year-old Cassidy Graham and 8-year-old Kyrie Graham and the woman as Aubrianne Moore.

The sheriff's department has not released the identities of the victims and is waiting for autopsies to be completed. Kent County Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young would not say how the victims' were connected, but family members told WOOD-TV Aubrianne Moore was the mother of the children.

"Certainly a horrific thing to be called to and my heart goes out to the families involved here and we're certainly going to do everything we can to bring this to resolution," LaJoye-Young said.

Officials said the search of the scene indicated there was a second crime scene where at least some of the shootings may have happened.

Officials also said they do not believe there is a threat to the public. No arrests have been made.

ORIGINAL: Sheriff: Woman, 3 children killed in northern Kent County shooting

