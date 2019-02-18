Sheriff: Woman, 3 children killed in northern Kent County shooting

KENT COUNTY, Mich. - One woman and three children were killed in a northern Kent County shooting, according to officials.

The discovery was made Monday. The shooting happened around 19 Mile Road near Division Avenue, northeast of Kent City.

Kent County Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young said she does not believe there is a public safety concern at this point. No arrests have been made.

Police do not believe there is a suspect at large.

"Certainly a horrific thing to be called to and my heart goes out to the families involved here and we're certainly going to do everything we can to bring this to resolution," LaJoye-Young said.

The victims have not been identified publicly.

Check back with Local 4 as this story continues to develop.

