STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - A new tool helps residents track crime in Sterling Heights.

The Digital Crime Map tool, created and run by the Sterling Heights Information Technology team, will be useful for anyone interested in monitoring crime activity in his or her neighborhood.

Sterling Heights police plans to post all events that police respond to — except those that potentially put a victim at risk or expose an undercover operation.

Check out the map here.

