Suspects in Metro Detroit LA Fitness robberies arrested for larceny, credit card fraud

Suspects Tyree Parker (left) and Javin Kinnard (right) were arrested for larceny and credit card fraud.

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - On Friday the Troy Special Investigations Unit, along with the Bloomfield Township Police Department arrested 19-year-old Tyree Charles Parker of Ferndale and 19-year-old Javon Maurice Kinnard of Detroit.

Both suspects were arrested for larceny in a building and credit card fraud. The two men were observed visiting multiple LA Fitness locations, entering locker rooms and stealing personal items from unsecured lockers.

Parker and Kinnard then went to Game Stop and attempted to make a purchase with a stolen credit card.

Officers interrupted the transaction and both men were arrested. Parker and Kinnard were arraigned on Monday.

Bond was set at $25,000 cash/surety. Their next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 25 before Judge Kimberly Small.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.