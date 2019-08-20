Taylor gun store thieves foiled with bags of firearms

TAYLOR, Mich. - Taylor police arrested two people as they were attempting to flee Tuesday morning after breaking into Recoil Firearms on Ecorse near Pardee roads.

The thieves, believed to be in their late teens or early 20s, broke into the firearms store through the roof according to a store employee.

Update: Here’s what the gun store thieves were trying to steal from Recoil Firearms in Taylor. Thank goodness these didn’t get on the streets. @clickondetroit pic.twitter.com/WlpPczTLT7 — Nick Monacelli (@nickmonacelli) August 20, 2019

The front window of the store was cracked, although it's not known if that was an original attempt to break in or if it happened while the break-in suspects were in the store. They actually became trapped in the store.

There was a break-in Aug. 20, 2019 at Recoil Firearms in Taylor. (WDIV)

They loaded up bags full with guns and then tried to get out. However, they tripped a silent alarm, trapping them inside. The police arrived pretty quickly to meet them right when they were about to get out of the building.

They had packed up four long guns and an assortment of other guns with boxes of ammunition.

Thieves broke into a gun store Aug. 20, 2019 in Taylor and tried to make off with bags of guns and ammunition. They were met by police on their way out. (WDIV)

Thieves broke into a gun store Aug. 20, 2019 in Taylor and tried to make off with bags of guns and ammunition. They were met by police on their way out. (WDIV)

Break-in at Westland store

There was another break-in Tuesday morning at Uncoiled Firearms and Transfers on Warren Road just west of Hix Road in Westland. Police said nothing was taken during that break-in.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.