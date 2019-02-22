U.S. Marshals Service launches new mobile tip app

The marshals also want the public to use the app to report non-compliant sex offenders and threats affecting the federal judiciary.

DETROIT - The U.S. Marshals Service recently launched a new mobile and web-based app that allows the public to anonymously report information they believe will help authorities track down and arrest wanted fugitives.

“We value the information that we receive from the public and wanted to ensure that people could provide that information to us with confidentiality using the USMS Tips app,” said U.S. Marshals Service Criminal Intelligence Branch Chief Jennifer Armstrong. “All tip submissions are safe, secure and discreet.”

The marshals also want the public to use the app to report non-compliant sex offenders and threats affecting the federal judiciary.

“We want citizens to not only submit tips on persons with active arrest warrants,” said Armstrong, “we also want them to submit information about convicted sex offenders who fail to register and comply with their state’s laws and report people who threaten a federal judge, a federal judicial employee or a federal court facility.”

The USMS Tips app works on Apple and Android devices and can be downloaded from a mobile provider’s marketplace. It can also be accessed online.

