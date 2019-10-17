VIDEO: Detroit police seek assistance in finding vandals

DETROIT - Police are asking for the public's help in identifying and locating two men wanted in connection with vandalism on Detroit's east side.

According to authorities, just after 8 p.m. Sep. 23, two men walked into a restaurant in the 19800 block of Van Dyke Street and began damaging property. One man pulled the handle off the front door and the other man kicked the door before both men left the building.

Both suspects walked around to the drive-thru window and began banging and kicking on the window, ultimately breaking the glass.

The suspects were last seen driving a silver 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Video of the incident can be seen above.

