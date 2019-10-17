VIDEO: Police seek public assistance in identifying Detroit robbery suspect

Detroit police are looking for a man in connection with the robbery of an Advance America on Mack Avenue on Oct. 9, 2019. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Police are asking for the public's help in identifying and locating a man wanted in connection with an unarmed robbery that occurred on Detroit's east side.

According to authorities, just before 11:30 a.m. Oct. 9, a man entered an Advance America located in the 14600 block of Mack Avenue. Police said he demanded money before jumping over the counter, grabbing cash from the register and fleeing on foot.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

The video of the suspect can be seen below.

