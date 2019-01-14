Warren post office employee being investigated for mail theft

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. - Officials are investigating a Warren post office employee after piles of mail were never delivered. The investigation includes several areas in Warren.

The worker at the Warren post office is in trouble for mail theft.

A spokesperson for the post office tells Local 4 they got a call on Jan. 9 about mail found at a local apartment complex. A pest control worker found the mail inside the apartment of a mail employee at the Warren post office.

Local 4 obtained pictures of the boxes of mail workers collected at her apartment.

The post office said the mail dates back to February 2018. That employee is facing mail theft by postal employee charges.

A spokesperson sent Local 4 this statement.

“The vast majority of U.S. Postal Service personnel are dedicated, hard-working public servants dedicated to moving mail to its proper destination who would never consider engaging in any form of criminal behavior. This type of alleged behavior within the Postal Service is not tolerated and when a postal employee betrays that trust of the American people, the special agents in the U.S. Postal Service, Office of Inspector General vigorously investigate these matters as we did in this instance and work with local, state and federal prosecutors to hold accountable those employees who violate that public trust.”

The employee was placed on administrative leave pending the completion of the investigation.