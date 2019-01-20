Woman carjacked at gunpoint by three men Sunday in Detroit

A 31-year-old woman was carjacked by three men at 5 a.m. Sunday in the 14000 block of Prest Street, police said.

DETROIT - A 31-year-old woman was carjacked by three men at 5 a.m. Sunday in the 14000 block of Prest Street, police said.

According to police, the victim said she was looking in her trunk when three suspects pulled up in a vehicle. She said two suspects -- both armed-- approached her and demanded the vehicle.

The victim complied and the suspects fled southbound on Prest Street in the victim's vehicle.

The third suspect was following the victim's vehicle.

The first suspect is described as a black man, wearing a black shirt and gray pants, and holding a black handgun.

The second suspect is described as a black man, also wearing black clothing. The third suspect, also a black man, was driving a gray vehicle. The model of the vehicle is unknown.

If you have any information call police at 1-800-SPEAKUP.