Daughter speaks at sentencing hearing of father who sexually assaulted her for years

CANTON, Mich. - A man learned his sentence Thursday after his daughter, whom he'd been sexually abusing for a decade, found her voice in court.

Caitlin Conklin said her father sexually abused her and threatened her life until this year. At Larry Conklin's sentencing hearing she made her voice heard, courageously facing her predator.

During the hearing she talked about how her brothers and sisters abandoned her for speaking out, but she didn't want him to move on to his grandchildren.

Larry Conklin was sentenced to up to 35 years in prison.

