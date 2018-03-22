Davontae Sanford accused of shooting rifles toward park with friends in Arizona

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - Davontae Sanford was only 14 years old when he went to prison for nine years, accused of killing four people. But in 2016, Sanford was released when a hit man confessed to the murders.

Sanford moved to Arizona for a fresh start, but now he finds himself in police custody again.

A tip from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration brought Maricopa County deputies to the home where he's living, and Sanford was arrested along with others.

Neighbors said they were tired of the overwhelming marijuana fumes coming from the home, so they tipped off the DEA. When sheriff's deputies went to check the home, they said they also smelled pot.

Deputies also saw Sanford and his friends shooting rifles with high-caliber ammunition about a quarter-mile from their subdivision and directly at a park where adults and children were "running for their lives."

After being released from prison, Sanford said he wanted to take advantage of his chance to be free again. He spent nine years behind bars after confessing to the murders of four people.

He said the confession was coerced and untrue.

In 2016, before he left for Arizona, Sanford was shot in the leg at his apartment complex in Detroit.

People close to his family felt Sanford needed to get away and make a fresh start somewhere else, which explains his decision to relocate to Waddell, Arizona, which is near Phoenix.

